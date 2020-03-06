Self-quarantine in Beijing, episode 2: Noticing

“Self-quarantine brings contemplation. You never know what things you might start noticing.”

So begins the second part of French artist Donal Turner’s illustration series, Self-Quarantine in Beijing, which we’re proud to run in serial on SupChina.

In this episode, cracks on the wall make the author muse on the split nature of reality. The finer details on cabbage skin make him ponder the wonders of life. Further self-contemplation has him further philosophizing, making a mess of his kitchen and mind…

—Anthony Tao