Week in review for March 6, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- The official number of new COVID-19 cases in China outside of Hubei Province continues to slow down, with badly hit Zhejiang Province downgrading its alert status.
- An estimated 80,000 Uyghurs were transferred from Xinjiang and forced to work in factories across China between 2017 and 2019, with some of them sent directly from detention camps, a new report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute has found. This was further corroborated by an Associated Press report that tech companies are using Uyghur labor.
- The U.S. will limit the number of U.S.-based employees at Chinese state media branches. While the U.S. State Department told Reuters the move is “not linked to any one particular incident,” it follows the expulsion of three Wall Street Journal reporters from China in February.
- China’s economy is still looking gloomy, with much of the country yet to resume business as usual and the People’s Bank of China declining to follow the steps of other countries by slashing interest rates.
- Auxiliary police are resorting to oppressive tactics in Xinjiang to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the region, despite Xinjiang reporting fewer than 100 cases.
- Top Chinese epidemiologist Zhōng Nánshān 钟南山 joined the Chinese Communist Party. Zhong’s Party membership follows his echoing of unsupported claims that the virus may not have originated in China.
- China has begun to worry about imported infections as the number of new daily infections outside of the country has overtaken those within China. China is urging overseas Chinese to stay away and has put in place restrictions on incoming travel.
- The World Health Organization has praised China’s COVID-19 response, claiming the country “has rolled out perhaps the most ambitious, agile, and aggressive disease containment effort in history.” The comments are in sharp contrast to the scathing criticism by Chinese intellectuals and scholar Geremie Barmé.
- China adopted new rules for tighter internet censorship. The main purpose of the new rules appears to be to give authorities legal justifications to widely censor online content and punish those who create it. The move comes after popular fanfiction site Archive of Our Own (AO3) was reported blocked on February 29.
- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may be in crisis. Seven years on from the partnership’s establishment, many of its promised major infrastructure projects are yet to have materialized.
- This week marked 51 years since the People’s Liberation Army launched a surprise offensive at China’s Russian border that resulted in 31 deaths and began the Sino-Soviet border conflict.
- Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue (余文乐 Yú Wénlè) apologized after his fashion line included a garment with a reference to a popular Hong Kong protest slogan. However, many mainland internet users were not satisfied with Yue’s apology.
