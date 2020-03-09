 Editor's note for Monday, March 9, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Monday, March 9, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

We’re launching a daily COVID-19 newsletter to keep you, your loved ones, and your business partners up to date on the latest coronavirus news not just from China — but from around the world. We will focus most of our updates on the U.S. and China, but will also cover other countries when big things happen.

We’ll aggregate from over 150 sources of information around the world, so you can get caught up without spending your whole day on it. We will also send breaking news alerts if and when urgent news is breaking.

Sign up at our Coronavirus Tracking Page, share it with your friends and family, and post it on your social media.

Our word of the day is an old Mao quote: When the east is dark, the west lights up (东方不亮西方亮 dōng fāng bù liàng xī fāng liàng).

One door closes, and another opens.

Everyone is going through a tough time right now, but there will be silver linings. Keep on washing your hands, and stay positive!

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Markets tank as COVID-19 is 'very close' to pandemic Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

