 Live from Beijing: It’s spring and we’re all restless - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Live from Beijing: It’s spring and we’re all restless

Premium

About three weeks ago, they stopped letting delivery people into the neighborhood where I live, a nearly one-square-kilometer block carved up by small alleys. Checkpoints were set up, manned mostly by middle-aged volunteers or raggedy old guards whose only responsibility is to check the temperature and residence permits of those who enter. (Those permits are obtained by forking over some personal details to the neighborhood committee.)

Please note that these aren’t barricades, and we’re not under quarantine. I’ve had nice exchanges with several of the decent and hardworking people at these stations, always coming away thinking their positive vibes are being wasted out in the cold. These people also happen to be easy to get around, as the friends I’ve entertained can attest. I won’t get into details, except to say that pleasantries and white lies will get you far in Beijing.

It’s fine, is what I’m saying. Spring is here, and none of us really have the stamina anymore to care.

But delivery people still aren’t allowed in. So earlier today, when I went to pick up my food, I took the opportunity to ask the person on duty how long these checkpoints are going to stay up.

The woman, who looked anywhere from age 30 to 50 behind her mask, didn’t know.

“No one’s told you how long you’ll be needed?”

“No one.” She grew alarmed. “Why do you ask, are you quarantined?”

“Uh, no,” I replied. “It’s just been long enough, I feel.”

She laughed. “This isn’t something that’s up to you to feel.”

My sigh conveyed that she was right: It’s not up to me, or her. I told her to take care, which is all any of us can do.

At least the weather’s nice. On Saturday, it hit 60 degrees for the first time all season.

—Anthony Tao

Share
COVID-19 tears through Macau’s casino economy Previous post
Anthony Tao

Anthony is the managing editor of SupChina. Follow him @anthonytao

Related articles

Editor’s note for Monday, March 9, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn March 9, 2020

Markets tank as COVID-19 is ‘very close’ to pandemic

Lucas Niewenhuis March 9, 2020

COVID-19 tears through Macau’s casino economy

The editors March 9, 2020

Wuhan to reward neighborhoods with $72,000 for having no new coronavirus cases

The editors March 9, 2020

Links for Monday, March 9, 2020

The editors March 9, 2020

What would happen if China didn’t censor the internet?

The editors March 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.