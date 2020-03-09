 Official COVID-19 cases fall in China, but can we believe the numbers? - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Official COVID-19 cases fall in China, but can we believe the numbers?

Newsletter

corona econ 2

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

These are the new official numbers from China, to be taken with a huge grain of salt, especially after Caixin confirmed that asymptomatic — but still contagious! — COVID-19 patients are not being counted in official numbers in many provinces:

“Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside the epicenter of Hubei Province for the second day running on Monday,” per Reuters.

Even Hubei Province, excluding Wuhan, “has reported [on March 6] no new cases of coronavirus over 24 hours for the first time in the outbreak,” also per Reuters.

More COVID-19 news from China:

Wuhan residents objected to a staged visit to a locked-down estate by Vice-Premier Sūn Chūnlán 孙春兰, the SCMP reports. “It’s all fake!” some residents yelled from their windows, claiming that “the management company responsible for the estate had quickly cleaned up before she came and arranged for fake volunteers to deliver groceries to its locked-down households.”

Internet users objected to an exhortation by Wáng Zhōnglín 王忠林, the top official in Wuhan, for the city’s residents to “thank the General Secretary [Xi Jinping], thank the Chinese Communist Party, heed the Party, walk with the Party, and create strong positive energy.” The China Media Project writes that the remarks “generated fury online, and were viewed by many Chinese as tasteless and disgusting.”

“Chinese authorities are scrambling to tighten controls at airports and other points of entry,” the SCMP says, as “nearly all” of the newly confirmed cases outside Wuhan are “from abroad, mostly the coronavirus hotspots of Iran, Italy and South Korea.”

“More than two dozen people have been rescued from the rubble of a multi-story building reportedly converted into a coronavirus quarantine center, after it collapsed in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian on Saturday,” the SCMP reports. Ten people were later confirmed to have died in the collapse, and a government team is investigating whether renovations to the building caused the tragedy. One source told Caixin that the owner of the building, Xinjia Hotel in Quanzhou, had “built mezzanines that were too heavy for the structure to bear.” Caixin has a photo gallery of the rubble and rescue efforts.

    Share
    U.S. to limit Chinese state media employees after Beijing expels Wall Street Journal reporters Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Markets tank as COVID-19 is ‘very close’ to pandemic

    The editors March 9, 2020

    U.S. to limit Chinese state media employees after Beijing expels Wall Street Journal reporters

    The editors March 9, 2020

    China’s internet censorship just got worse

    The editors March 9, 2020

    Belt and Road blues in Pakistan, China’s ‘all-weather friend’

    The editors March 9, 2020

    ‘COVID-19 infects the world economy’

    Jeremy Goldkorn March 5, 2020

    The COVID-19 economic slump: ‘Big stimulus is happening everywhere except China’

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 4, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.