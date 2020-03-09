 Sinica Podcast Network updates for March 9, 2020 - SupChina
Sinica Podcast Network updates for March 9, 2020

Premium

sinica early access logo neswletter

Sinica Early Access: USCBC President Craig Allen on trade in a time of disruption

In a show taped live at the China-U.S. Summit at Duke University on February 29, Kaiser chats with Ambassador Craig Allen, the longtime Asia-based diplomat who now serves as president of the U.S.-China Business Council.

  • Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

Tech Buzz China: Real pain for Chinese real estate startups

This episode of Tech Buzz China is on co-living and co-working, two of the formerly hottest — and now possibly coldest — sectors in China tech. Hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu discuss how real estate startups have been hit hard by the coronavirus against a backdrop of how the real estate sector is big business in China.

NüVoices: Di Wang on LGBTQ rights and representation in China

Di Wang is a feminist researcher and Ph.D. candidate at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She joined NüVoices co-host Cindy Gao in Brooklyn to discuss some of the social and legal challenges that gay and transgender individuals face in China.

China in Africa Podcast: What it takes to build a successful Chinese agricultural partnership in Mozambique

Xinqing Lu, an associate program officer at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, encountered China’s inexperience in doing multi-stakeholder partnerships firsthand as one of the partners in a Chinese-led public-private partnership in the Mozambican rice sector. In this episode, she joined Eric and Cobus to discuss some of the key learnings from that experience.

    Wuhan to reward neighborhoods with $72,000 for having no new coronavirus cases Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Monday, March 9, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn March 9, 2020

    Markets tank as COVID-19 is ‘very close’ to pandemic

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 9, 2020

    Live from Beijing: It’s spring and we’re all restless

    Anthony Tao March 9, 2020

    COVID-19 tears through Macau’s casino economy

    The editors March 9, 2020

    Wuhan to reward neighborhoods with $72,000 for having no new coronavirus cases

    The editors March 9, 2020

    Links for Monday, March 9, 2020

    The editors March 9, 2020

