Sinica Podcast Network updates for March 9, 2020

Sinica Early Access: USCBC President Craig Allen on trade in a time of disruption

In a show taped live at the China-U.S. Summit at Duke University on February 29, Kaiser chats with Ambassador Craig Allen, the longtime Asia-based diplomat who now serves as president of the U.S.-China Business Council.

Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

Tech Buzz China: Real pain for Chinese real estate startups

This episode of Tech Buzz China is on co-living and co-working, two of the formerly hottest — and now possibly coldest — sectors in China tech. Hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu discuss how real estate startups have been hit hard by the coronavirus against a backdrop of how the real estate sector is big business in China.

NüVoices: Di Wang on LGBTQ rights and representation in China

Di Wang is a feminist researcher and Ph.D. candidate at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She joined NüVoices co-host Cindy Gao in Brooklyn to discuss some of the social and legal challenges that gay and transgender individuals face in China.

China in Africa Podcast: What it takes to build a successful Chinese agricultural partnership in Mozambique

Xinqing Lu, an associate program officer at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, encountered China’s inexperience in doing multi-stakeholder partnerships firsthand as one of the partners in a Chinese-led public-private partnership in the Mozambican rice sector. In this episode, she joined Eric and Cobus to discuss some of the key learnings from that experience.