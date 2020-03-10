 The lessons of COVID-19: Working from home - SupChina
The lessons of COVID-19: Working from home

Video

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced China into a massive work from home experiment. Could this be a turning point in Chinese work culture? We interview students, teachers, and white collar workers who are going a little crazy working and learning at home.

