 Editor's note for Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

Pangolins and pandemics: Will China’s wildlife trade ban work? Dr. Peter Li, an associate professor at the University of Houston-Downtown, whose research focuses on animal rights and contemporary China, will discuss the wildlife trade and the future implications of its recent ban in our next online-only event on March 19. Click here for details.

Thanks to Access member Kate for a correction about a story in last Wednesday’s Access newsletter: Dr. Zhōng Nánshān 钟南山 was not joining the Communist Party, but was leading new members through the oath-taking ceremony. It appears that Zhong has been a dedicated Party member for at least several decades.

People of Asian heritage have been the target of racist abuse in Europe and North America, since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. In Asia, Chinese people have been targeted and discriminated against. That is one point highlighted in an educational resource for teachers published by the nonprofit Facing History, which “uses lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry and hate.”

Our word of the day is Do not relax in the least (毫不放松 háo bù fàngsōng), an exhortation from China’s leader in today’s state media reports on the fight against COVID-19.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic as Hubei Province begins to recover Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic as Hubei Province begins to recover

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 11, 2020

    Nike and U.S. senators react to reports of Uyghur forced labor

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 11, 2020

    Solar energy subsidies get cut in half

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 11, 2020

    Mixed martial arts champion Zhang Weili and Chinese feminism

    The editors March 11, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

    The editors March 11, 2020

    China’s poorly planned cities: Urban sprawl and the rural underclass left behind

    The editors March 11, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.