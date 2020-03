Dear Access member,

“Do not blame Chinese people for the coronavirus. No exceptions.” That’s a plea from blogging lawyer Dan Harris (not a panda hugger by any means). He’s right.

Our word of the day is from Xinhua News Agency: “The peak of the current epidemic has passed” (本轮疫情流行高峰已经过去 běn lún yìqíng liúxíng gāofēng yǐjīng guòqù).

