Links for March 12, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

TikTok to launch U.S. ‘transparency center’ as U.S. senators seek restrictions

TikTok to open U.S. ‘transparency center’ to address security concerns / Caixin

The ByteDance-owned social media app has announced plans to launch a content moderation transparency center in its Los Angeles office in a renewed effort to earn the trust of users and policymakers. The new facility, which will open in early May, will give external experts a panoramic view of TikTok’s daily operations, including how its employees apply TikTok’s guidelines to review content uploaded onto its platform, and how concerns of users and creators are processed, the company said in a Wednesday statement.

“Two Republican senators on Thursday introduced a bill aimed at banning federal employees from using Chinese social media app TikTok on their government-issued phones, amid growing national security concerns around the collection and sharing of data on U.S. users with China’s government.”

Hubei rolls out stimulus measures

China’s Hubei Province unveils measures to support virus-hit economy / Reuters

China’s Hubei Province, the center of a coronavirus pandemic, has unveiled a raft of measures to support local economic growth, the provincial government said on Thursday. Hubei will actively expand its special bond issuance this year and aim for issuance of 30 billion yuan ($4.29 billion) in corporate bonds, the government said in a statement.

Drug supply chain appears intact

China’s drug manufacturers are getting back to work / NPR

So far, the serious supply disruptions many have feared haven’t come to pass. Many facilities are back online after production interruptions related to the coronavirus response. Others say they were far enough from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan to continue working immediately after the extended Chinese New Year break.

Foot traffic returns to China’s luxury store

Luxury shoppers in China emerge from quarantine to buy again / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

Store traffic in China is creeping back up after falling as much as 80% at the virus outbreak’s peak there earlier this winter, hammering sales of brands ranging from Burberry Group Plc to Kering SA’s Gucci. The recovery could accelerate in the coming weeks, fueled by so-called “revenge spending” sprees.

China’s largest trade fair to go ahead

China to push ahead with Canton Fair despite pandemic threat / SCMP

China will push ahead with its largest trade fair despite the outbreak of the new coronavirus, says Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强.

The Canton Fair will be an important part of Beijing’s efforts to ‘stabilize’ the global economy, Li says.

Lockdowns see drop in auto insurance claims Silver lining for some: Virus shutdown boosts China non-life insurers / Reuters via Channel NewsAsia

“There’s certainly a decline in auto insurance claims and the settlement ratio due to less traffic and activity amid the virus outbreak.”

How COVID-19 sparked a silver tech revolution in China / Sixth Tone

[I]nternet companies have reported a surge in business from elderly users since the outbreak began… China has around 250 million people [in Chinese] over 60, and this figure is expected to surpass 480 million by the middle of the century. In Shanghai, over one-third [in Chinese] of residents are aged over 60.

Companies in crisis

China airline passenger numbers fall 84.5% / BBC

“The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said it will provide subsidies to Chinese airlines and give additional funding for international flights.”

Even when workers come back, Chinese businesses may find overseas demand slumping for their exports because of worsening coronavirus epidemics in other countries. Experts warn that Beijing needs to watch for fake restarts: companies that switch on factories to get government subsidies but that produce little or nothing because they lack workers or supplies.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Sophisticated modeling of the outbreak suggests that China had 114,325 cases by the end of February 2020, a figure that would have been 67 times higher without interventions such as early detection, isolation of the infected, and travel restrictions. But if the interventions could have been brought in a week earlier, 66% fewer people would have been infected, the analysis found. The same measures brought in three weeks earlier could have reduced cases by 95%.

New African swine fever case in Sichuan

China finds new African swine fever case in pigs transported to Sichuan Province / Reuters

“China’s agriculture ministry said on Thursday Sichuan province had detected a new African swine fever case in pigs illegally transported from other provinces.”

Coronavirus leaves China with mountains of medical waste / SCMP

“More than 20 cities across mainland China have been overloaded with medical waste, with Wuhan, the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak, producing up to six times more medical waste than usual, authorities said.”

China’s road freight problem and its solutions / China Dialogue

Shifting freight off China’s roads could be key to tackling air pollution in the 14th Five Year Plan period (2021-25), according to an annual report [in Chinese] by the environment ministry. ​ Motorised vehicles have become a key driver of pollution; a single diesel truck creates as much pollution in China as 200 private cars. Diesel-powered goods vehicles are in fact responsible for 60% of the nitrogen oxides and 85% of the particulate matter pollution released on China’s roads, despite making up only 8% of all vehicles. These vehicles are thus a central target for pollution control measures.

Tiny dinosaur fossil

World’s tiniest dinosaur discovered by Chinese-led research team / Sixth Tone

Scientists discovered a skull preserved in amber that may belong to a bird-like dinosaur that lived 99 million years ago. Despite its fierce-looking face, the creature is estimated to be smaller than any known species of bird. An international research team led by Chinese paleontologist Xíng Lìdá 邢立达determined that, based on its bone structure and long beak, the animal is a previously unknown ancient bird species, which are considered dinosaurs. They named it Oculudentavis khaungraae — meaning “eye-teeth bird” — and described the fossil in a paper published Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

China-EU summit postponed

China’s March summit with the EU set to be postponed because of coronavirus, sources say / SCMP

A summit planned for the end of the month in Beijing between China and the European Union is set to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, two EU officials and two diplomats said.

The Hong Kong government warned foreign administrations on Thursday not to interfere in its internal affairs after an annual U.S. human rights report cited police brutality, arbitrary arrests and restrictions on freedom of expression in the city. The 2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, issued by the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday, said that the Hong Kong government has resisted widespread calls for a special inquiry into accusations of police brutality that took place during the recent pro-democracy protests.

U.S. Huawei meeting postponed again

U.S. again postpones high-level meeting on Huawei and China: sources / Reuters

“Trump administration officials have postponed for a second time a critical meeting originally set for Wednesday to discuss potential new U.S. restrictions on sales of technology to Huawei and China, people familiar with the matter said.”

Wuhan sacks officials after pork deliveries are tipped into street from back of rubbish truck / SCMP

Two officials in the Chinese city of Wuhan were sacked and another was under investigation after government staff used a rubbish truck to ship a consignment of pork for human consumption, local authorities said.

Navy lasers

China rejects report it fired laser at U.S. Navy plane / AP

Peter Dutton of the U.S. Naval War College comments: “China responds to report it fired laser at U.S. Navy plane 1) He did not deny the PLAN fired the laser 2) He essentially described it as a defensive act in response to U.S. provocation 3) Cold War at Sea returns.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Netizens turn to Klingon to evade censors

Netizens are using Klingon, emojis, and Morse Code to evade censors / RADII China

Chinese social media feeds are suddenly being filled with articles written solely in QR codes, in Klingon, and in dots and dashes. Netizens’ complicated cat and mouse game with China’s nebulous censorship systems has seen platforms inundated with content using increasingly obscure languages and codes in an attempt to spread information that is swiftly being deleted.

Stressed millennials resort to old superstitions

Just for luck: How does young China view classic superstition? / RADII China

On Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao, phone case makers claim to “make evil spirits retreat,” “give luck,” or “make one rich.” The discussion topic lured the interest of over 4.5 million netizens at the time, some going as far as to vehemently testify that certain phone cases are interlinked with feng shui — which, one 2015 article claims, is “not superstition,” but rather a reminder to “pay attention to the health of one’s wealth.”

All links above in Chinese.

Downsides of online education

Education denied / The World of Chinese