 Sinica Podcast: USCBC President Craig Allen on trade in a time of disruption - SupChina
Sinica Podcast: USCBC President Craig Allen on trade in a time of disruption

Premium

Sinica Podcast: USCBC President Craig Allen on trade in a time of disruption

In a show taped live, Kaiser chats with Ambassador Craig Allen, the longtime Asia-based diplomat who now serves as president of the U.S.-China Business Council. Topics include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. businesses with China exposure, the major issues plaguing American companies, the phase one trade deal inked in January, and more.

China Marketing Podcast: How to create engaging WeChat content, with Olivia Plotnick

This week, Lauren is joined by Olivia Plotnick, a WeChat marketing specialist. She and her team work with small businesses and startups to produce effective content and drive community engagement on WeChat.

    Related articles

    Editors note for March 12, 2020

    The editors March 12, 2020

    China’s COVID-19 crisis may have peaked, but the propaganda machine is just getting started

    Jeremy Goldkorn March 12, 2020

    Real estate agents in China embrace virtual house tours

    Jiayun Feng March 12, 2020

    NBA becomes first major American sports league to suspend its season because of COVID-19. Others follow suit.

    Jiayun Feng March 12, 2020

    The daily struggle of Chinese migrant workers in Israel

    Anthony Tao March 12, 2020

    Links for March 12, 2020

    The editors March 12, 2020

