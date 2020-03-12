Sinica Podcast: USCBC President Craig Allen on trade in a time of disruption

In a show taped live, Kaiser chats with Ambassador Craig Allen, the longtime Asia-based diplomat who now serves as president of the U.S.-China Business Council. Topics include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. businesses with China exposure, the major issues plaguing American companies, the phase one trade deal inked in January, and more.

China Marketing Podcast: How to create engaging WeChat content, with Olivia Plotnick

This week, Lauren is joined by Olivia Plotnick, a WeChat marketing specialist. She and her team work with small businesses and startups to produce effective content and drive community engagement on WeChat.