The daily struggle of Chinese migrant workers in Israel

There are 6,000 Chinese workers in Israel’s construction sector, which is one of the most dangerous in the world. In addition to substandard working conditions, they face woeful living conditions, packed into repurposed shipping containers that lack insulation, making them too hot during the summer and too cold during the winter.

Why do the workers persist?

“Chinese and Jews think differently,” says a man surnamed Li. “Chinese people work [in Israel] for two reasons: family and country.”

Li’s story, along with the stories of others like him, is told to Itamar Waksman in this SupChina feature.

—Anthony Tao