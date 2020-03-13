Links for March 13, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Demands for more stimulus

More China stimulus is coming, but not the big guns yet / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

With the economic outlook growing darker by the day in the U.S. and Europe and governments pumping in $130 billion and counting in stimulus, China’s softly-softly approach is beginning to look behind the curve. “It is pretty clear now that only with a relatively massive stimulus plan could China achieve its previous growth targets to double the size of the economy from 2010,” said Niè Wén 聶文, an economist at Huabao Trust Co. in Shanghai… A dramatic escalation of stimulus would mean however that the government and People’s Bank of China would need to soften their approach to reining in debt, a focus that has forced the government to lean on measures like tax cuts and support for small and medium-sized business instead of large-scale fiscal spending.

[T]he general manager of a small manufacturer of disposable masks in central China, said that she had filled the government’s purchase orders and was starting to resume exports. The Chinese government is also shipping masks abroad as part of goodwill packages. Other manufacturers say the Chinese government is still claiming all the masks that their factories in the country make. “Mask exports are still not authorized, but we are following the situation every day,” said Guillaume Laverdure, chief operating officer of Medicom, a Canadian manufacturer that makes three million masks a day at its Shanghai factory.

China’s face-mask makers deluged with overseas orders they cannot fill / Caixin

“Despite ramping up capacity, multiple mask-makers told Caixin they are unable to fulfill many large, urgent orders from regions including the United States, Europe, Japan and South Korea.”

Next China: Safe haven / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

…What’s new is a growing sentiment domestically that sees China as a refuge relative to the rest of the world. It’s not hard to see why. As the coronavirus spreads overseas, there have been plenty of missteps by other countries trying to contain infections, a fact Chinese media haven’t been shy about highlighting… But there’s also plenty to suggest that this view of China as refuge may be misplaced.

Apple reopens all 42 China stores

Apple reopens all China stores following coronavirus closures / Bloomberg via Caixin

“Apple has reopened all 42 of its stores in China after it was forced to close them last month due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.”

ByteDance promotes two execs to run China business, as founder looks outward / Caixin (paywall)

ByteDance Inc. — the Chinese company behind hit short-video sharing app TikTok — has promoted two senior executives to lead its China business, as founder and CEO Zhāng Yīmíng 张一鸣 focuses on global expansion plans in the face of U.S. regulatory headwinds. Douyin head Zhāng Nán 张楠 and Bytedance senior vice president Zhāng Lìdōng 张利东 will take the new roles of China business CEO and chairman, the ByteDance founder told staff in a note Thursday (in Chinese).

Lingerie brand launches body positivity campaign

How lingerie brand NEIWAI connects with Chinese women / Jing Daily

Chinese lingerie brand NEIWAI’s social media campaign includes a 14-minute documentary, No Body is Nobody, which was released ahead of International Women’s Day on WeChat and Weibo for its Chinese audience.

How did China keep its stores stocked during COVID-19?

How China kept its supermarkets stocked as coronavirus raged / WSJ (paywall)

“Among other tactics, China relied on mandates from central authorities against hoarding and profiteering.”

Is China ready for Western-style sauces and dressings? / Just-Food

China’s condiment market is estimated to be worth $53 billion and is growing quickly, with many people too busy to make sauces from scratch.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Endangered deer in Sichuan

Large group of white-lipped deer spotted in SW China’s Sichuan / CGTN

Recently, around 200 White-lipped deer were spotted in the Luoxu White-lipped Deer Nature Reserve located in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. White-lipped deer are under the first-class state protection in China, and were included in the Red List of Endangered Species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2015.

Environmental impact of mask

Used masks clutter HK’s beaches, trails / Reuters via Taipei Times

“Environmental groups, already grappling with the flow of marine trash from mainland China and elsewhere, say the cast-off masks have compounded the problem and also raised concern about the spread of germs.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Uyghurs seek safety abroad — many obstacles are in their way

Uyghurs in Turkey fear China’s long arm has reached their place of refuge / NPR

“They didn’t say why they were arresting me,” says Parach, 44, an ethnic Uighur who landed in Turkey more than five years ago after fleeing his home in China’s Xinjiang region. “At the police station they tried to get me to sign a statement saying I was a terrorist. They beat me, but I wouldn’t sign it. Then they sent me to a deportation center.” Then, after three months, he was released without explanation. Turkish authorities urged him not to speak out against China.

Seven Uyghurs jailed for prison break in Thailand / Radio Free Asia

Seven Uyghurs who broke out of an immigration detention center in northeastern Thailand earlier this year were sentenced last week to two years in jail for the offenses, their lawyer said. The seven are among about 50 Uyghurs remaining in Thailand after more than 400 Uyghurs fled persecution from northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) around 2014 and traveled through Thailand in hope of finding asylum in Turkey, according to Chalida Tajaroensuk, the director of People’s Empowerment Foundation… “They said they would rather be jailed in a better environment with ample room to breathe, in a real prison,” she said to BenarNews.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

The cult of cosmetic surgery

The true face of China’s plastic surgery clinics / Sixth Tone

Lú Yǔfán 卢禹凡 wanted to understand why so many Chinese women go under the knife. So she went for a consultation — at 10 different clinics… The marked-up photographs are part of “Make Me Beautiful” — an ongoing project by visual artist Lu Yufan that explores the power China’s cosmetic surgery industry holds over young women.