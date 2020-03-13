Week in review for March 13, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 visited Wuhan, signaling that the government believes the outbreak is under control in China and prompting a wave of domestic headlines about how Xi is leading “the anti-virus war toward victory.”
- The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, as Hubei Province began to recover. Temporary hospitals in the province’s capital, Wuhan, have been closed, and public transport workers and those engaged in making medical supplies have been given approval to return to work.
- While the peak of China’s COVID-19 outbreak appears to have passed, propaganda efforts to reshape the narrative of the outbreak within China and abroad are only just getting started.
- Financial markets tanked prior to WHO’s pandemic announcement, with Wall Street experiencing its worst day in more than 10 years as panic in the oil market rippled throughout the rest of the system.
- Macau’s casino-driven economy has also been left in dire straits following the outbreak of the virus and the subsequent 15-day closure of all 41 of the city’s casinos. Half of Macau’s GDP — and four-fifths of its government revenue — is dependent on gambling.
- Wuhan is to give cash rewards to neighborhoods for having no new COVID-19 cases. The incentive rules stipulate that regions and large facilities, such as rural villages and apartment complexes, will receive up to $72,000 for reporting no new cases of infection.
- China will cut solar energy subsidies in half and scrap subsidies for offshore wind projects from this year in an attempt to further alleviate fiscal pressures.
- China’s real estate sector is expanding its use of virtual reality technology as COVID-19 has made in-person home tours almost impossible.
- Nike is conducting a review of its suppliers’ recruitment practices in China following reports that forced Uyghur labor was likely being used at one of its Qingdao factories. The U.S. Congress is also cracking down on forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang with the introduction of a bill that seeks to improve supply chain transparency.
- Mixed martial arts fighter Zhāng Wěilì 张伟丽 successfully defended her Ultimate Fighting Championship strawweight title against Polish fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a fight that many are calling the best ever in women’s MMA. However, Zhang’s win also inspired some regressive opinions on social media from Chinese men about what a Chinese feminist “should” be.
- There are 6,000 Chinese workers in Israel’s construction sector, which is one of the most dangerous in the world. Itamar Waksman wrote about their substandard working and living conditions, and why these migrant workers choose to persist.
