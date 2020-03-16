 Real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang goes missing after calling Xi a ‘clown’ - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang goes missing after calling Xi a ‘clown’

Premium

Outspoken property tycoon Rèn Zhìqiáng 任志强 is the latest critic to write a scathing essay about how the repressive governing style of Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 exacerbated the COVID-19 crisis, and to be silenced. The New York Times says (porous paywall) that after he called Xi a power-hungry “clown,” Ren has gone missing. China Digital Times has a translation of excerpts from Ren’s now-censored essay.

Ren’s habit of speaking his mind about hot political topics earned him the nickname “The Cannon” a decade ago during his Weibo blogging days, but after his criticism of Xi Jinping’s exhortation for political loyalty from all media in 2016, Ren’s Weibo account was banned.

Ordinary people are also facing a new wave of censorship: “Online enforcers are dragging in hundreds for questioning as an assault on online speech continues,” the New York Times reports. “They are a sign how Beijing has given censors a more punitive role.”

For a recap of coronavirus-related censorship so far in the epidemic, see previous SupChina Access summaries: China to investigate ‘issues’ related to Li Wenliang’s death and China’s COVID-19 response: ‘dilatory at best, willfully negligent at worst’.

See also in the New York Times: As China cracks down on coronavirus coverage, journalists fight back (porous paywall).

More COVID-19 updates from China:

“Workers are gradually getting back to their jobs, stranded Hubei residents are going home and at last there is some relief for medical staff on the front line,” the SCMP reports. A separate SCMP article notes that 60% of small firms are back to work, and “95% of large businesses were back up and running, including in Hubei Province” as of March 13.

“International travelers landing in Beijing will be quarantined for 14 days at their own expense, authorities in the Chinese capital announced on Sunday,” per the SCMP.

Lying about your COVID-19 status will be punished: New guidelines from top legal and security bodies said that people “would face punishment if they are found to have lied about having Covid-19 symptoms or interfere with tests for the virus and its symptoms,” Caixin reports. The city of Tangshan also announced that it “will not provide free coronavirus-related medical treatment to people arriving from abroad who lie about their travel histories or contact with confirmed patients,” according to Sixth Tone.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

Share
China's economy ground to a halt. Is the world next? Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Monday, March 16, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn March 16, 2020

China’s economy ground to a halt. Is the world next?

Lucas Niewenhuis March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, in Beijing: An exhale

Anthony Tao March 16, 2020

Divorce applications spike after coronavirus quarantines

The editors March 16, 2020

When will the Chinese Basketball Association resume? No one knows.

The editors March 16, 2020

COVID-19 sparks protests over job security, living costs

Jeremy Goldkorn March 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.