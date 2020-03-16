Sinica Early Access: Janet Yang and Michael Berry on the state of cinema in a time of souring U.S.-China ties

This week on Sinica, Kaiser continues his California series with a conversation with Janet Yang, one of the legends of the U.S.-China film world, and Michael Berry, a professor at UCLA and a leading expert on Chinese cinema. They discuss how politics and other factors have taken the shine off the initial promise of U.S.-China film collaboration, but how some bright spots remain.

This episode is part of the California series of podcasts, made possible by the Serica Initiative.