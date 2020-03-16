The complete Chinese history: A timeline of major events

This week’s column — which will be the last one in our Kuora series — comes from one of Kaiser’s answers originally posted to Quora on January 10, 2016. It’s a fitting end, considering all the subjects Kaiser has written about over the past.

What should a major event chronological list be like for a beginner to learn Chinese history?

If I were to put together such a list for a beginner — and by “beginner” I’m assuming, say, a relatively bright undergraduate — it would include the following:

The land and the people China’s geography and climate and their impact on Chinese civilization The major river systems of China

Mythohistory: the legendary sage kings and their probable historical counterparts

The Xia dynasty

Beginnings of a Chinese state: The Shang dynasty Shamanic religion: Scapulimancy and bronze vessels Early Chinese cosmological concepts

The Zhou conquest of Shang The great Zhou kings, Wu and Wen The idealization of Zhou feudalism in later Confucian thought

The Crisis of 771 BC and the Eastern Zhou

The Spring & Autumn Period and early Chinese philosophical traditions Confucianism Taoism

Warfare in the Spring & Autumn Period

The Warring States Period The major Warring States (Qi, Chu, Yan, Han, Zhao, Wei, and Qin) The Hundred Schools of Thought Mencius Han Fei Xunzi Mozi

The Rise of the Qin State

The Unification of China under Qin The creation of the first modern state The rapid collapse of Qin

The Chu-Han Contention

The Qing conquests

The Macartney Mission

Lin Zexu and the First Opium War

Land Reform, the Marriage Law

The Korean War

The High Tide of Collectivization

The Hundred Flowers Movement/The Anti-Rightist Campaign

The Sino-Soviet Split

The Great Leap Forward

Mao in Retreat: the Liu Shaoqi/Deng Xiaoping interregnum

The Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution

The purge of Lin Biao

The Rise and Fall of the Gang of Four

The Nixon/Kissinger Opening

The Tangshan Earthquake

The Death of Mao

Deng Xiaoping’s return

The Democracy Wall Movement

Reform and Opening begins: The Household Responsibility System

Hu Yaobang, Zhao Ziyang, and liberal reform

The Tiananmen crisis of 1989

Deng Xiaoping’s “Southern Tour”

The Hong Kong Handover 1997

WTO accession, 2001

Jiang Zemin and the heyday of Chinese capitalism

Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao

The Internet revolution

Pivot Point 2008

The Urumqi incident 2009

The Rise of Xi Jinping

The Bo Xilai Affair, 2012

The Xi Jinping Anti-Corruption Drive

Did I leave out any important topics in this imaginary syllabus? Let us know.

Kuora was a weekly column. We hope you enjoyed it. Here are a few of our favorites:

And here was the very first: