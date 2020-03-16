 The final Kuora column - SupChina
The final Kuora column

Today marks the final time we’ll run Kuora (a play on “Quora”), written by Kaiser Kuo, a weekly column that began near the end of 2017 and has touched on everything from the usefulness of the Chinese language to the origins of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests to food to why Chinese people don’t smell.

The final column is a fitting one to end on, considering the diversity of subjects Kaiser has written about: a chronological list of every major event in Chinese history.

And while you’re at it, three other good ones we’d recommend:

—Anthony Tao

