Dear Access member,

Pangolins and pandemics: Will China’s wildlife trade ban work? Dr. Peter Li, an associate professor at the University of Houston-Downtown, whose research focuses on animal rights and contemporary China, will discuss the wildlife trade and the future implications of China’s recent ban in our next online-only event on March 19. Click here for details.

Our word of the day is to expel (驱逐 qūzhú).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief