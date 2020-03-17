 Pinduoduo joins remote work tool boom - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Pinduoduo joins remote work tool boom

Premium

Pinduoduo, a Chinese ecommerce platform where users can participate in group-buying deals, released its own remote working tool, Knock, on Monday. Pinduoduo joins a host of other Chinese companies capitalizing on demand for collaboration platforms for remote work as Chinese telecommuters exceed 300 million amid the coronavirus pandemic.  

Knock was initially developed for internal use within Pinduoduo, but is now publicly available.

  • The platform has fairly basic communication functions, such as instant messaging and group chats, document sharing, and conference-calling capabilities. Unlike Slack, Knock does not appear to have channels or “apps” where users can sync different platforms to their productivity flows. Knock also lacks file transfer, task approval, and video-conferencing features, according to KrAsia.
  • Chinese competitors for remote work platforms include Alibaba’s DingTalk, Tencent’s Lark, and WeChat Work, which have all gained significant momentum as remote work accelerates in China. Lark and DingTalk were both endorsed by Unesco for remote learning — Pinduoduo’s Knock was excluded from the list of “distance learning” solutions likely because it does not support video conferencing.
  • It’s common for Chinese tech companies to have their own internal messaging apps: Qihoo 360, Baidu, Meituan, Huawei, and JD.com all use their own. Like Knock, many of these platforms were created for internal use before being released to the public.

The bottom line: Chinese tech companies see a robust future in tools for remote work and education.  

—Caroline Stetson

    Share
    Links for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Previous post
    Caroline Stetson

    Caroline is a New York-based writer who recently graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in East Asian Languages and Cultures, specializing in Mandarin Chinese and the history of U.S.-China relations.

    Related articles

    Links for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

    The editors March 17, 2020

    Ta for Ta: Women, success, China: Starting and maintaining a business with Stephany Zoo

    The editors March 17, 2020

    Editor’s note for Monday, March 16, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn March 16, 2020

    Real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang goes missing after calling Xi a ‘clown’

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 16, 2020

    China’s economy ground to a halt. Is the world next?

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 16, 2020

    Meanwhile, in Beijing: An exhale

    Anthony Tao March 16, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.