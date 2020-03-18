 Ecommerce livestreaming booms in the time of quarantine - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Ecommerce livestreaming booms in the time of quarantine

Premium

The coronavirus pandemic has forced companies to adopt new tactics to reach consumers staying at home, including selling on third-party platforms and boosting livestream marketing.

China’s ecommerce market reached $1.9 trillion in 2019, according to eMarketer. This includes direct-to-consumer sales from companies, but many consumer brands sell more via third-party platforms that have enormous existing user bases. Even luxury brands like Prada, once fearful of the internet, have recently signed deals with Tmall, Alibaba’s B2C online marketplace, to boost sales, as consumers shy from shopping in person amid virus concerns.  Connecting to potential customers through ecommerce platforms like Taobao is no longer enough, however, as consumers expect interactive forms of entertainment during their shopping experience, like livestreaming.

Ecommerce livestreaming is a $62 billion industry in China, and growing fast. In 2020, iMedia Research projects the industry will exceed $128.5 billion, per the People’s Daily, which also notes that on Alibaba’s platform Taobao Live, “the number of livestreaming rooms launched by retailers on the platform increased 719 percent month-on-month in February.”

Is ecommerce livestreaming here to stay? Yes, according to some analysts, who say new consumer habits will outlast the COVID-19 pandemic.

—Caroline Stetson

Share
Links for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Previous post
Caroline Stetson

Caroline is a New York-based writer who recently graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in East Asian Languages and Cultures, specializing in Mandarin Chinese and the history of U.S.-China relations.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn March 18, 2020

China defends expelling journalists; Trump defends use of ‘Chinese Virus’

Lucas Niewenhuis March 18, 2020

Bayer fires Australian Chinese employee after she breaks home quarantine in Beijing

The editors March 18, 2020

Links for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The editors March 18, 2020

China Marketing Podcast: Should your brand enter the China market?

The editors March 18, 2020

Editor’s note for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn March 17, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.