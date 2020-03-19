 Chinese internet users give middle finger to ‘four-centimeter wrist challenge’ beauty fad - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Chinese internet users give middle finger to ‘four-centimeter wrist challenge’ beauty fad

Society

The latest beauty fad on the Chinese internet — following the A4 waist challenge and the thigh gap challenge — is called the #4cmWristChallenge (in Chinese), which is exactly what it sounds like. Participants take photos of themselves with a ruler placed next to their wrists, providing evidence that their wrists measure less than 1.57 inches.

Since the challenge took off on Weibo earlier this week, it has gotten thousands of responses, with women earnestly showing off their tiny wrists. As of March 19, the hashtag has garnered 17 million views and inspired more than 20,000 Weibo posts.

77db2abegy1gczdkvf21xj20u00u0e81

005I1PKbly1gcz6ztq85wj30u00u0gzt

60718250ly1gcx8ko0hjpj23402c0qv5

60718250ly1gcx8knbav2j20u00u0acz

0065Czuxgy1gczg8c2tahj30qy141whq

70054ae2gy1gczlp3uwq0j20ey0k3qkb

The challenge is meaningless and its popularity is baffling, only serving as a reminder of the dangerous beauty standards that Chinese society imposes on women. It has also prompted quite the backlash.

Body-positive activists have slammed the fad for propagating impractical physical ideals and promoting the idea that women should aspire to thinness. A number of women responded with, well, take a look:

Screen Shot 2020 03 19 at 11.02.52 AM

Screen Shot 2020 03 19 at 11.03.10 AM

“Is this how you do it?”

Screen Shot 2020 03 19 at 11.03.40 AM

“Enough body shame? Get out of my face.”

Screen Shot 2020 03 19 at 11.06.36 AM

“Here comes another misogynist topic. Get out of here.”

Screen Shot 2020 03 19 at 11.03.53 AM

“Pale, slender, and young. These beauty standards have made lots of women feel shitty about their bodies. I hope women lose weight for the sole purpose of fitness, not to meet an unattainable body image. Don’t be tamed. Don’t accept man-made beauty standards. Join me in this movement!”

Screen Shot 2020 03 19 at 11.02.17 AM

“Mind your own business.”

The Chinese internet is no stranger to challenges of this nature. In 2015, the collarbone challenge swept Weibo, with women sharing images of themselves putting coins in their collarbones. A year later, in a viral beauty craze called #A4Challenge, hundreds of thousands of women measured their waists with A4 paper.

    Share
    Video: Yang Lan's plan for bringing Chinese cashmere to the U.S. Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Bayer fires Australian Chinese employee after she breaks home quarantine in Beijing

    Jiayun Feng March 18, 2020

    The People’s Daily gloats as global coronavirus cases surpass China’s

    Jiayun Feng March 17, 2020

    Divorce applications spike after coronavirus quarantines

    Jiayun Feng March 16, 2020

    Self-Quarantine in Beijing: Episode 3, Sanity Crisis

    Donal Turner March 13, 2020

    The Chinese migrant workers who power Israeli construction

    Itamar Waksman March 12, 2020

    Coronavirus: Real estate agents in China embrace virtual house tours

    Jiayun Feng March 12, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.