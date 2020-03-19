 Chinese state media focus on U.S. woes as domestic economy tanks - SupChina
Chinese state media focus on U.S. woes as domestic economy tanks

Premium

It should come as no surprise that China’s economy is expected to tank in the first quarter of 2020. Goldman Sachs Group has changed China’s GDP growth projection for 2020 from 5.5% to 3%, as disappointing retail, industrial output, and investment data has surfaced in recent days, according to Bloomberg (porous paywall).

Chinese news platforms, however, are focusing less on their own economy, and more on the possible U.S. recession, on the U.S. stock market rout (in Chinese), and on individual industries struggling amid the economic slide.  

China’s stock markets are down only 2%, despite the Chinese economy having been on complete lockdown for months already. This number does not reflect investor sentiment; it represents government intervention. (See the Financial Times: How the invisible hand of the state works in Chinese stocks, paywall).

The question is: Can Beijing continue to sustain this gap between economic reality and managed stock market fantasy?

—Caroline Stetson and Jeremy Goldkorn

    A dismal future for NIO, once the darling of China’s electric vehicle market? Previous post
    Caroline Stetson

    Caroline is a New York-based writer who recently graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in East Asian Languages and Cultures, specializing in Mandarin Chinese and the history of U.S.-China relations.

