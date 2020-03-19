We interviewed Yang Lan at a fashion event hosted by Grapevine in New York. We were surprised at her reasoning for launching her cashmere clothing line in the U.S. as opposed to her homeland in China. We dived a little deeper into the factors behind this choice.
Video: Yang Lan’s plan for bringing Chinese cashmere to the U.S.The editorsMarch 19, 2020
