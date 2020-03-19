 What do Jack London and Zhao Lijian have in common? - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

What do Jack London and Zhao Lijian have in common?

Premium

In 1910, American author and journalist Jack London, already famous for his novels The Call of the Wild and White Fang, wrote a short story called “The Unparalleled Invasion,” in which the U.S. military introduces deadly diseases into China.

In 2020, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 tweeted about COVID-19, “It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.”

Coincidence?

Entirely. But Matt Bossons, writing for SupChina, has recently been thinking about London’s short story in another light: “‘The Unparalleled Invasion’ offers fascinating insight into the racial and anti-immigrant fears that gripped much of the Western world in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and while the world has come an admirable ways since, xenophobia is threatening to roar back with a vengeance.”

For what it’s worth, London isn’t the only author whose fictional work has been tied to the COVID-19 pandemic: Dean Koontz made headlines because his novel The Eyes of Darkness features a weaponized virus manufactured in a Wuhan biolab. Author Sylvia Browne, in her 2008 book End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies About the End of the World, wrote:

In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it has arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely.

Like I said, for what it’s worth.

—Anthony Tao

    Share
    Internet users give middle finger to new beauty fad Previous post
    Anthony Tao

    Anthony is the managing editor of SupChina. Follow him @anthonytao

    Related articles

    Internet users give middle finger to new beauty fad

    Jiayun Feng March 19, 2020

    Links for March 19, 2020

    The editors March 19, 2020

    Sinica Podcast: Janet Yang and Michael Berry on the state of cinema in a time of souring U.S.-China ties

    The editors March 19, 2020

    Editor’s note for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn March 18, 2020

    China defends expelling journalists; Trump defends use of ‘Chinese Virus’

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 18, 2020

    Bayer fires Australian Chinese employee after she breaks home quarantine in Beijing

    The editors March 18, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.