 Chinese news assistants at American outlets have work permits revoked
Chinese news assistants at American outlets have work permits revoked

Premium

The South China Morning Post reports:

Sources familiar with the matter said that two Chinese news assistants at The New York Times and one at The Wall Street Journal were told by the Beijing Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions on Wednesday that their work permits had been revoked. The permit of a fourth Chinese news assistant, at US broadcaster Voice of America, was also revoked on Wednesday, a source said.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

