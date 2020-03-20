Chinese news assistants at American outlets have work permits revoked

The South China Morning Post reports:
Sources familiar with the matter said that two Chinese news assistants at The New York Times and one at The Wall Street Journal were told by the Beijing Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions on Wednesday that their work permits had been revoked. The permit of a fourth Chinese news assistant, at US broadcaster Voice of America, was also revoked on Wednesday, a source said.
- Earlier this week on SupChina: China expels all American journalists at NYT, WSJ, and Washington Post; China defends expelling journalists.
- In the Guardian, by Richard McGregor: Increasingly powerful, Xi’s China thinks it no longer needs Washington – or its foreign reporters.
—Lucas Niewenhuis
