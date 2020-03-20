 Chinese students overseas flock home, get slammed online for risking China’s success in containing COVID-19 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Chinese students overseas flock home, get slammed online for risking China’s success in containing COVID-19

Society

Screenshots from Yang’s video

As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, especially in Western countries such as Italy and the U.S., a growing number of Chinese students studying abroad have been racing to return home to China, where the outbreak is believed to be under control after causing more than 3,000 deaths.

In a bid to reduce the risk of imported COVID-19 infections causing a second wave of the disease, Chinese authorities in most cities have implemented a rule that requires arrivals from overseas — both Chinese citizens and foreigners — to complete 14 days of isolation at designated quarantine facilities.

But despite this mandatory preventive measure, many Chinese students who have made the journey back to China have found themselves on the receiving end of intense criticism on social media, with some extreme comments accusing them of harming the country’s efforts to curb the epidemic and exploiting local medical resources without contributing anything.

Among the students under attack is Weibo user @淘学小杨 (táo xué xiǎo yáng, Little Yang studying overseas), who arrived in Shanghai from Italy on March 5 and has since been quarantined in a local hotel. On March 11, Yang shared a video on Weibo, depicting what he called “an arduous trip.” In the 2-minute clip, Yang can be seen having his temperature checked while boarding his flight, waiting in several inspection lines upon arrival, and being sent to a hotel for quarantine.

At the end of the video, Yang shared a comforting message for viewers, assuring them that he would limit his contact with people for the sake of public health. “I know going back to China at this moment is controversial, But if you are watching this, please rest assured that I will completely quarantine myself.”

Much to Yang’s surprise, his video quickly drew an onslaught of negative comments (in Chinese), including vehement criticism that Yang is a selfish opportunist who acted in his personal interest at the cost of the national well-being of China.

The most upvoted comment on Weibo reads: “Why did you come back? So your foreign dad is not as good as you thought?” Another Weibo user wrote: “The quarantine seems like a vacation for you. Luxury hotel, single room, wifi, food…you are in luck!”

“Did it ever cross your mind that because of students like you, some provinces that almost eradicated the virus have seen new infections? You’ve ruined the tremendous amount of efforts made by medical workers and Chinese people in the past two months,”wrote another critic on Weibo.

The worries, to some degree, can be justified. According to the Guardian, on March 18, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported zero domestically transmitted cases in the country for the first time since the virus emerged in late December. The new cases discovered in the past week were mostly recent overseas arrivals, Reuters reports. As of March 19, the capital reported a total of 64 imported cases, of which 27 were students arriving from abroad, per the Beijing News (in Chinese).

To further complicate things, some Chinese travellers have made national headlines for hiding information about their travel history to coronavirus-affected countries or violating quarantine regulations. On March 11, Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, recorded (in Chinese) a new coronavirus patient surnamed Zhao, who had spent time in places like Milan and Abu Dhabi in the first week of this month. After his return, Zhao lied about his trip when confronted by police and went back to work with coronavirus symptoms.

This week, a Chinese student studying in the U.S. found herself at the center of a Weibo firestorm after viral videos (in Chinese) showing her family having an altercation with a security guard who refused to let the student in to their residential compound, because she had not gone to a quarantine facility after her arrival on March 18. While the local government later explained that, as a teenager, the student was advised to undergo home quarantine, she still remains a subject of criticism on the Chinese internet because of her “irresponsible behavior.” “You played no part in constructing our country. Now you traveled miles to infect your people in China!” an internet user wrote with outrage.

As news about imported infections intensified, people feeling strongly about the topic began sharing their views under the Weibo hashtag  #留学生该不该回国 (liúxuéshēng gāi bù gāi huíguó, Should Chinese students abroad come back or not), which has been viewed over 200 million times and generated more than 30,000 comments since earlier this week. “Everyone knows that you guys left China in pursuit of the ‘freedom’ that you liked. Now you are coming back for free healthcare? How shameless! Don’t return if you don’t love your country from the bottom of your heart!” said one typical comment.

The hashtag also inspired hordes of supportive messages from people who empathize with the students caught in limbo due to the coronavirus. “This is not even a contentious topic in my eyes. These students are Chinese and many of them are underage. They probably felt so anxious and stressed by coronavirus news when studying abroad alone. I totally welcome them to come back as long as they abide by quarantine rules,” a Weibo user wrote (in Chinese).

Even the Communist Party’s house newspaper, the People’s Daily decided to weigh in on the controversy. In an editorial (in Chinese) published on March 18, the newspaper expresses concerns about the public discourse that uses “extreme cases” to generalize about Chinese students studying abroad and stereotype overseas Chinese as traitors or an evil force detrimental to China. “When COVID-19 is ravaging the rest of the world, China is their safe haven. It’s their right to return to the embrace of their motherland. Meanwhile it’s China’s responsibility to protect them,” it wrote.

    Share
    Self-Quarantine in Beijing: Episode 4, On the Internet Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Self-Quarantine in Beijing: Episode 4, On the Internet

    Donal Turner March 20, 2020

    Chinese internet users give middle finger to ‘four-centimeter wrist challenge’ beauty fad

    Jiayun Feng March 19, 2020

    Bayer fires Australian Chinese employee after she breaks home quarantine in Beijing

    Jiayun Feng March 18, 2020

    The People’s Daily gloats as global coronavirus cases surpass China’s

    Jiayun Feng March 17, 2020

    Divorce applications spike after coronavirus quarantines

    Jiayun Feng March 16, 2020

    Self-Quarantine in Beijing: Episode 3, Sanity Crisis

    Donal Turner March 13, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.