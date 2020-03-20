 Editor's note for Friday, March 20, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Friday, March 20, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

We’re having a SupChina online roundtable discussion about the current state of the world, featuring yours truly, Kaiser Kuo, and our COO Bob Guterma in the hot seats. We’ll discuss:

  • COVID-19 and the best information sources about it which we use for our new daily email on the pandemic.
  • The ever-worsening relationship between China and the United States: are we headed for a real new cold war, or even a hot war?
  • How to stay sane when you have emotional connections in China AND the rest of the world when everyone is on lockdown and social media is a petri dish for hate.  
  • Anything you want to discuss: we’ll start with some brief thoughts from ourselves, then take it straight to Q&A.

It’s free of charge and happening on March 26 at 2 p.m. EST. Simply click here to register.

Our word of the day is mask diplomacy: 口罩外交 kǒuzhào wàijiāo.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    ‘Mask diplomacy’ and Twitter trolling from Beijing: does it work? Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

