Editor’s note for Friday, March 20, 2020

We’re having a SupChina online roundtable discussion about the current state of the world, featuring yours truly, Kaiser Kuo, and our COO Bob Guterma in the hot seats. We’ll discuss:

COVID-19 and the best information sources about it which we use for our new daily email on the pandemic.

The ever-worsening relationship between China and the United States: are we headed for a real new cold war, or even a hot war?

How to stay sane when you have emotional connections in China AND the rest of the world when everyone is on lockdown and social media is a petri dish for hate.

Anything you want to discuss: we’ll start with some brief thoughts from ourselves, then take it straight to Q&A.

Our word of the day is mask diplomacy: 口罩外交 kǒuzhào wàijiāo.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief