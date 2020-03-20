Week in Review: Friday, March 20, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- China expelled all American journalists working in China at the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post in retaliation for the Trump administration’s limits on the number of Chinese citizens who can work in the U.S. for five state-controlled Chinese news organizations. Chinese state media have since cheered the action.
- The Chinese economy came to a halt in January and February, new data has confirmed. Industry, retail sales, and fixed investment were all dealt heavy blows. Despite China’s dismal Q1 forecasts, Chinese state media have kept the focus on the possibility of a U.S. recession.
- A scientist who came up with a fast test for COVID-19 is one of many Chinese researchers fleeing the U.S. amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on scholars with ties to China, leading to a “reverse brain drain.”
- Rén Zhìqiáng 任志强, the real estate agent who called Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 a power-hungry “clown” over his handling of the COVID-19 response, has gone missing as ordinary people face a new wave of online censorship.
- Protests have broken out in numerous Chinese cities over inflated food prices, living costs, and job security, with some residents defying lockdown orders to take to the streets.
- Beijing has put the blame on Wuhan police for the Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮 scandal. A Chinese government “investigation” found that the police acted “inappropriately” by punishing the COVID-19 whistleblowing doctor.
- Large numbers of couples across China are filing for divorce after spending weeks at home together during self-isolation. The city of Xi’an reported a record-high number of divorce requests since the local marriage registries reopened on March 1.
- It’s still unclear as to when the Chinese Basketball Association will resume its season. The league was suspended on February 1.
- Donald Trump escalated U.S.-China tensions by firing off tweets that referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.” Trump’s attempts to racially brand the virus follow right-wing efforts to popularize the terms “Wuhan virus” and “Chinese coronavirus” and call to mind Jack London’s racialized dystopian fiction.
- China reported no new domestic cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a first since the outbreak started. Wednesday’s 34 new reported cases were all linked to overseas travel. The People’s Daily, the Party’s house newspaper, took the COVID-19 blame shifting between China and the U.S. one step further by publishing a gloating article on March 17 titled “There are 87,182 coronavirus cases outside of China. The tide has finally turned!”
- After a social media storm, an Australian Chinese woman was fired by pharmaceutical company Bayer after failing to comply with self-isolation measures following her return to Beijing from overseas.
- Ecommerce companies have been forced to adopt new tactics to reach consumers staying at home amid COVID-19, including selling on third-party platforms and boosting livestream marketing. Pinduoduo, an ecommerce platform where users can participate in group buying deals, released its own remote working tool, Knock, on Monday in an effort to capitalize on demand for collaboration platforms amid the pandemic.
- NIO, one of China’s leading electric vehicle companies, is in serious trouble after its shares plummeted by 25% from opening price by Wednesday midday following the release of worse than expected Q4 2019 losses.
- China’s ambassador to South Africa, Lín Sōngtiān 林松添, has reportedly been recalled to Beijing. While the reason for his departure is unclear, it is likely that Lin, who is known for attacking the U.S. and spreading conspiracy theories about the origins of the COVID-19 virus, is set to get a new position as the COVID-19 crisis intensifies.
- Chinese women gave the middle finger to the “four-centimeter wrist challenge” — the latest beauty fad to go viral on the Chinese internet.
