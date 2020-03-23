China’s economy tanks

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

The Chinese economy came to a halt in January and February, new data has confirmed. Industry, retail sales, and fixed investment were all dealt heavy blows. Despite China’s dismal Q1 forecasts, Chinese state media have kept the focus on the possibility of a U.S. recession.

Protests have broken out in numerous Chinese cities over inflated food prices, living costs, and job security, with some residents defying lockdown orders to take to the streets.

What of the rest of the year? According to Bloomberg (porous paywall):