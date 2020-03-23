 Editor's note for Monday, March 23, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Monday, March 23, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

Read our first story below: As the representative of China in the United States, Ambassador Cui Tiankai rejects conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19. But he does not comment on the other Chinese government officials who spread conspiracy theories, or say whom those officials represent.  

So our word of the day is to represent (or representative): 代表 dài biǎo.

On the other hand, in Africa, China’s ‘mask diplomacy’ working is “soft power gold.” See story three below.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Is the Chinese Foreign Ministry distancing itself from coronavirus conspiracies? Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

