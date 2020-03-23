 Links for Monday, March 23, 2020 - SupChina
Links for Monday, March 23, 2020

Premium

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

The economy will grow 2.9% this year, according to the median of 17 forecasts over the last week. That is the lowest since a contraction in 1976 — the final year of the Cultural Revolution which wrecked the economy and society, and the year Mao Zedong died.

The median of those new forecasts is for the economy to shrink 6% in the first quarter from the same period a year ago.

Cracks are forming in China’s sprawling shadow-banking sector, as the coronavirus epidemic drains economic activity around the country and pressures lenders that many private firms have relied on for years.

Since early February, several finance companies and online lending platforms have told investors they can’t produce the returns they previously promised, due to rising distress among businesses they funded.

China’s wireless carriers are reporting drops in users as the coronavirus crisis cuts business activity, with China Mobile Ltd., the world’s largest carrier, reporting its first net decline since starting to report monthly data in 2000.

Part of the drop could be caused by migrant workers — who often have one subscription for where they work and another for their home region — canceling their work-region account after the virus prevented them from returning to work after the Lunar New Year holidays that began in late January.

As of March 21, a total of 507 cinemas across China had reopened to moviegoers, representing 4.5% of the total cinemas operating in the country, according to statistics released by ticketing agency Maoyan.

On March 21, some 29 reopened cinemas in Xinjiang sold 25,100 yuan ($3,523) worth of tickets, accounting for about 80% of the country’s total box office revenue that day.

Chinese food delivery and services platform Meituan Dianping is shutting down its public cloud service in order to retain focus on its core businesses.

Halting its cloud computing services is a major pullback in Meituan’s expansion into enterprise tech, a trend which has formed the basis of many recent moves by competitors including Alibaba and Tencent.

Fuxuema, which translates as “school resumption code,” allows students to fill out their daily temperatures and obtain a color-based QR-code, a type of barcode, on their mobile phones that would show their health status, Tencent said in a statement on its social media account late on Friday.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

  • President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has praised it as a ‘treasure’ of Chinese civilization and more than 90% of COVID-19 patients in the country have been given it.
  • Beijing is now keen to promote its use internationally, but some scientists have warned there is no evidence to prove it works.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

China’s failure to expeditiously and transparently share information with WHO in accordance with the International Health Regulations constitutes an early and subsequently extended breach of its legal obligations (Article 14).

Under Article 31 of the Articles of State Responsibility, states are required to make full reparations for the injury caused by their internationally wrongful acts.

The American disease expert, a medical epidemiologist embedded in China’s disease control agency, left her post in July, according to four sources with knowledge of the issue…

Dr. Linda Quick, was a trainer of Chinese field epidemiologists who were deployed to the epicenter of outbreaks to help track, investigate and contain diseases…

No other foreign disease experts were embedded to lead the program after Quick left in July, according to the sources.

China has established two new research stations in the West Philippine Sea, Beijing’s state news agency reported.

Kagitingan, Zamora and Panganiban reefs are all within the West Philippine Sea, a portion of the disputed South China Sea claimed by the Philippines.

Last year, China also placed facilities in these areas supposedly to restore coral reefs destroyed by its island-building activities. It also opened a “maritime rescue center” in Kagitingan Reef that same year.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

On the thirty-ninth day of the lockdown, the packages in my lobby included a box of houseplants for 3703 and some flowers for 2903. It was now March, and sometimes I saw people on their balconies, tending plants. But it still seemed rare for residents to leave the compound. When women went downstairs to pick up packages, it wasn’t unusual for them to be dressed in pajamas, even in the afternoon. In the lobby, management provided a spray bottle of seventy-five-percent-alcohol solution, and sometimes I saw a masked, pajama-clad resident standing in a puddle of the stuff, spraying her hands, packages, shopping bags, whatever.

One of China’s oldest mining towns [Mentougou, a district in western Beijing] has powered the capital for nearly 300 years.

But more than 270 coal mines in the area have been shut down over the past two decades, as China scrambles to cut carbon emissions and switch to renewables.

The last remaining mine — which employed about 7,000 workers at its peak — will fully close later this year.

One criminal law professor and fakao [法考 fǎkǎo, China’s National Judicial Examination] tutor has become a celebrity of sorts thanks to his engrossing teaching style and enthusiastic fan following. After creating an account [in Chinese] on video-sharing site Bilibili earlier this month, Luó Xiáng 罗翔 racked up 1.7 million followers in just five days.

    Wu Lei catches COVID-19 in Spain while Fellaini is infected in Shandong Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

