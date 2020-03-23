‘Mask diplomacy’ from Beijing to change narrative about COVID-19

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

As China emerges from the COVID-19 epidemic, Beijing is pulling out the stops to burnish its international image, and hide the initial cover-ups and mess-ups by the Chinese government that led to the international spread of the virus.

One of the most prominent aspects of the PR campaign is “mask diplomacy.” By our count, dozens of countries have received, or are expecting to receive, some type of aid from China to fight COVID-19. We are using the word “aid” broadly: Sometimes medical supplies have been donated, at other times supplied for purchase, and the dispatching of supplies and personnel has been coordinated by a variety of state and private actors in China.

At least 20 countries are reported to have directly received bilateral medical aid “from China.” These include:

Additionally, the Jack Ma Foundation coordinated the dispatch of doctors and medical supplies to France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Iran, Iraq, the Philippines, Japan, and South Korea. The Jack Ma Foundation also said that it would donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks, and 1,000 medical-use protective suits and face shields to each of the 54 countries in Africa, per the SCMP (which is owned by Jack Ma [马云 Mǎ Yún]). The foundation also said it would donate supplies to 24 Latin American countries.

The 27 countries of the EU are also set to receive “two million surgical masks, 200,000 advanced masks and 50,000 testing kits” from China, according to the New York Times, and China has donated $20 million to the World Health Organization, reported the SCMP.