 Sinica Podcast Network updates for March 23, 2020 - SupChina
Sinica Podcast Network updates for March 23, 2020

Sinica Early Access: Dexter Roberts on ‘The Myth of Chinese Capitalism’

On this week’s show, veteran reporter Dexter “Tiff” Roberts chats with Kaiser and Jeremy about his new book, The Myth of Chinese Capitalism: The Worker, the Factory, and the Future of the World.

  • Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

Tech Buzz China by Pandaily: Episode 63: China telemedicine in the time of COVID-19: Part 1

Episode 63 of Tech Buzz China is on the Chinese telemedicine sector, which has quickly evolved to become one of the most interesting businesses in China, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Co-hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu focus on the underlying drivers within the complex healthcare industry. They cover topics such as the size of the Chinese healthcare system, the shortage of doctors and reasons why, and challenges for telemedicine.

Subscribe to Tech Buzz China on Apple Podcasts here.

China in Africa Podcast: Life in Wuhan: An African student reflects on months of forced isolation

Has the difficult experience of living under lockdown in Wuhan changed students’ perceptions of China? What is daily life like for African students who are still in Wuhan, and what are their experiences? Michael Addaney, a doctoral researcher at the Wuhan University School of Law, joined Eric and Cobus to talk about these topics and more regarding his time spent as a student in the city.

Subscribe to the China in Africa Podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

