Wu Lei catches COVID-19 in Spain while Fellaini is infected in Shandong

Wǔ Lěi 武磊, China’s star soccer player, confirmed on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 while living in Barcelona.

The 28-year-old left winger plies his trade with RCD Espanyol in La Liga, Spain’s top league, and is one of six players at the club to contract the virus.

“Dear fans, as you might already know I indeed have got the virus,” Wu told fans in a video on Weibo. “Now I’m at home in self-quarantine. Mentally, I’m very well and my symptoms have almost all gone.

“My lungs have been checked, including with a CT scan, and it showed that the situation has turned out very well. I believe we will defeat this virus and I can’t wait to be back playing matches.”

Xinmin Evening News, a Shanghai daily, reported that Wu reached out to his former mentor and coach, ex-China national team defender Xú Gēnbǎo 徐根宝, on Sunday to reassure him of his condition.

“I was very concerned about his health after hearing about his infection, but Wu told me not to worry as it was not a big problem for him,” Xu told the newspaper. “I hope he can overcome the virus and regain his health, as Chinese football is counting on him at the moment.”

Xu, now 76, was the founder of Shanghai East Asia, now SIPG, and had been a part of Wu’s soccer development at the club.

Wu moved from China to Spain last January for a transfer fee of more than $2 million. He is currently the record goalscorer in Chinese Super League history.

Back in China, former Manchester United midfielder and current Shandong Luneng star Marouane Fellaini revealed on twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xTczNLoz1w — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) March 22, 2020

In the post, the Belgian international gave “thanks to fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention.”

According to Xinhua, the 32-year-old caught the virus after taking a train to Jinan, where he is currently quarantined.

Fellaini moved from Manchester United last year in the January transfer window, making 22 appearances last season in the Chinese Super League and scoring eight times.

~

Jeremy Lin speaks up against Donald Trump as he returns to Beijing for two-week quarantine

Jeremy Lin and the foreign contingent of CBA stars have begun to return to China in anticipation of the resumption of the league.

The Beijing Ducks star told followers in a post on Instagram of his excitement to restart playing basketball after COVID-19 forced a two-month break to the season.

The 31-year-old point guard, revealed that he had spent the last couple of months staying fit in the gym, and compared the time alone in the gym to what he experienced while rehabilitating from injury.

While praising health care workers across the U.S., Lin continued to criticize Donald Trump for his continued use of the phrase “Chinese virus.”

Lin called out the president for provoking racism against Asian Americans, and called for unity to “fight the virus together.”

🤦🏻‍♂️I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering https://t.co/QfRHiOFGEm — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

And I dont wanna hear about no German measles/Spanish flu bc everyday Asian-Americans inc ppl I know are threatened and physically attacked. I dont give a crap about the history of names rn. What I do know is this subtle anti-Chinese message only empowers more hate towards asians — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

I'm not good with the old school Asian model minority stigma where we won't speak up or stand up for ourselves. In times like now, we truly truly need to stay united. Lets fight this virus TOGETHER!! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, take this seriously, stay safe ❤️ — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

~

Shanghai Masters Tennis has no plans to move from October

The organizers of the Rolex Shanghai Masters have confirmed that the tournament will be held between October 11 to 18, the originally scheduled dates.

The organizers confirmed in a statement that the ATP Masters tournament will go ahead as normal but with extra safety measures.

“In order to protect the health of all participants and fans, all the organizers of global events are trying to make the most suitable arrangements,” the statement reads. “We fully support all reasonable measures to protect the interests of the events, and we hope to work closely with ATP, the organizing committees of relevant events and all the players to provide perfect matches for a global audience.”

The decision to push the French Open from the end of May to the end of September has caused concern in Chinese tennis.

With the French Open now firmly in the middle of China’s tennis season, the major will now set to clash with the Chengdu and Zhuhai Opens.

There is worry that a lot of stars that would potentially participate in the Chinese tournaments may skip the China leg of the ATP and WTA world tours to focus on clay-court tennis in Europe to prepare for Ronald Garros.

