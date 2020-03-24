 More indications of massive Q1 economic contraction - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

More indications of massive Q1 economic contraction

Premium

Joint data from January and February, released a week ago, gave the first official indication that China’s first quarter might be headed for a historic contraction.

Now the China Beige Book, which surveys more than 3,300 Chinese businesses every quarter, found, per Bloomberg (porous paywall):

“A 10-11% GDP contraction is not unreasonable” this quarter, according to the report, with any recovery dependent not just on domestic resilience, but also factors beyond the government’s control, according to the report. “China may also have to admit to poor Q2 numbers on global weakness. Investors may therefore be severely overestimating the extent of China’s recovery and hence the extent to which China can cushion a global downturn.”

There’s no reason to think the household is any better off, the report said, with a contraction in employment across every sector. The quarterly report is based on data and interviews with more than 3,300 firms between February 13 and March 12.

Shehzad Qazi, managing director at China Beige Book, told CNBC that the “larger takeaway is clearly that return to work has not meant return to growth for China (at least not as yet).”

The property market is also struggling to recover, the China Beige Book report indicates, according to the Financial Times (paywall):

Despite the efforts by Beijing, the property market, which some analysts estimate accounts for about 25% of the country’s gross domestic product, has not returned to normal in March — and may even be getting worse.

China’s Beige Book…index for property sales volume contracted 11 points to -49 in March from -38 in February…For the first quarter of 2020, the sales volume index showed a reading of -29, compared with an expansionary reading of 70 in the first quarter of 2019.

See also, in Xinhua: China to promote work resumption of manufacturing, circulation industries amid epidemic.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

Share
A rhetorical climb-down from the U.S. and China Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

A rhetorical climb-down from the U.S. and China

Lucas Niewenhuis March 24, 2020

Links for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The editors March 24, 2020

China in Africa Podcast: Lin Songtian, China’s brash former ambassador to South Africa, returns home

The editors March 24, 2020

Editor’s note for Monday, March 23, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn March 23, 2020

Is the Chinese Foreign Ministry distancing itself from coronavirus conspiracies?

Lucas Niewenhuis March 23, 2020

Wuhan has more asymptomatic cases, not counted in official figures

Lucas Niewenhuis March 23, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.