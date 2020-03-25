Editor’s note for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Dear Access member,

When the COVID-19 epidemic first became severe in China, we suggested ways that our readers could help donate masks to hospitals in Wuhan that were desperately short of supplies.

As COVID-19 has made its way to New York, where SupChina is based, and infections have spread here as fast and intensely as anywhere in the world, we are finding that hospitals in our own backyard are facing a similar crisis.

We have started a fundraiser to secure additional purchases of masks and other protective equipment, shipped from trusted companies in China, that we will hand-deliver to hospitals in New York City. When the masks arrive, if New York hospitals have all the equipment they need, we will immediately send the supplies to the worst-hit region in the U.S. as of that time.

Through next Friday, April 3, SupChina will match all donations 1:1 up to $25,000 (for a total of $50,000) through our nonprofit arm.

Click here to read more and help out — and thank you for any help you can give.

—Lucas Niewenhuis, Newsletter Editor