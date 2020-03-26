China bars foreigners from entry

From Xinhua News Agency: Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, showing some gray hairs, “delivered a speech…at the Extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit via video link in Beijing.”

From the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs or see Xinhua:

In view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the world, China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits still valid to the time of this announcement, effective from 0 a.m., 28 March 2020.

This may be an eminently sensible move: After all, most countries have enacted entry restrictions. But it is hard to forget this, from early February: China lashes out at countries restricting travel over virus (behind a Bloomberg porous paywall, or see the South China Morning Post).

Meanwhile, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said at the online Extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit that it is “imperative for the international community to strengthen confidence, act with unity and work together in a collective response.”