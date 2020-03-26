 Preparing for the most important test of their lives during a pandemic - SupChina
Preparing for the most important test of their lives during a pandemic

Premium

The gāokǎo 高考, China’s national college entrance exam, is administered every June, with nearly 10 million students competing for 7 million university spots. It is, by far, the most important test in most Chinese people’s lives.

Born around the time of the 2003 SARS epidemic, China’s current crop of high-school seniors is preparing for the gaokao under extraordinary circumstances, with COVID-19 having shut down schools for the past two months.

Priscilla Zhu, a journalist originally from Wuhan, has this story for SupChina about how teachers, parents, and students are handling gaokao preparation in the shadow of COVID-19.

—Anthony Tao

    Anthony Tao

    Anthony is the managing editor of SupChina.

