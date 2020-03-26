 Trump’s blame game - SupChina
Trump’s blame game

NBC reports:

The Trump administration is pushing the U.N. Security Council to call attention to the Chinese origins of the coronavirus, four diplomats posted to the United Nations told NBC News, triggering a stalemate as the global body seeks to cobble together a response to the pandemic.

 —Jeremy Goldkorn

    Pornhub bans Chinese word for ‘rape’ after online campaign Previous post
