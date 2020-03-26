Trump’s blame game

NBC reports:
The Trump administration is pushing the U.N. Security Council to call attention to the Chinese origins of the coronavirus, four diplomats posted to the United Nations told NBC News, triggering a stalemate as the global body seeks to cobble together a response to the pandemic.
Jeremy Goldkorn
