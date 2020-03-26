Trump’s blame game

Listen

Dexter Roberts on ‘The Myth of Chinese Capitalism’

On this week’s show, veteran reporter Dexter “Tiff” Roberts chats with Kaiser and Jeremy about his new book, The Myth of Chinese Capitalism: The Worker, the Factory, and the Future of the World. 6:28: What is the myth of Chinese capitalism? 20:17: Chinese migrant workers and their children 35:54: Labor conditions in China 40:28: Strikes, the…