 We’re launching a food column - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

We’re launching a food column

Premium

We’ve partnered with The Hutong, a Beijing-based project and event company founded 11 years ago, to launch a food column. Before COVID-19 forced The Hutong to take a hiatus, it hosted cooking classes and culinary tours in its charming Beijing location, and we can’t think of a better partner for this series.

The concept is simple: Every Thursday, we’ll introduce a recipe for a popular home-style Chinese dish, which we hope you’ll try. If you’re the type to take pictures of your food, show us! We’re @supchinanews on Twitter and Instagram.

—Anthony Tao

    Share
    Links for March 26, 2020 Previous post
    Anthony Tao

    Anthony is the managing editor of SupChina. Follow him @anthonytao

    Related articles

    Links for March 26, 2020

    The editors March 26, 2020

    Sinica Podcast: Dexter Roberts on ‘The Myth of Chinese Capitalism’

    The editors March 26, 2020

    Editor’s note for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 25, 2020

    Europe stuck in uncomfortable middle between ‘America first’ and China’s ‘mask diplomacy’

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 25, 2020

    User data stolen from Weibo, prompting Chinese regulatory probe

    Caroline Stetson March 25, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

    The editors March 25, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.