We’re launching a food column

We’ve partnered with The Hutong, a Beijing-based project and event company founded 11 years ago, to launch a food column. Before COVID-19 forced The Hutong to take a hiatus, it hosted cooking classes and culinary tours in its charming Beijing location, and we can’t think of a better partner for this series.

The concept is simple: Every Thursday, we’ll introduce a recipe for a popular home-style Chinese dish, which we hope you’ll try. If you’re the type to take pictures of your food, show us! We’re @supchinanews on Twitter and Instagram.

—Anthony Tao