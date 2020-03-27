Editor’s note for Friday, March 27, 2020

Dear Access member,

Join us online on Wednesday, April 1, as Catherine Pan-Giordano of the law firm Dorsey & Whitney talks about the current rise of Sinophobia in the U.S., with me moderating. Context: Hounded out of U.S., scientist invents fast coronavirus test in China.

Our word of the day is temporarily suspend returning to work (暂不复业 zàn bù fùyè) — see our first story below.

As China struggles to return to normalcy, all kinds of tensions will emerge. Today, activist artist Badiucao tweeted video footage of a riot between police officers from Hubei and Jiangxi on a border bridge between those two provinces: “The conflict start[ed] due to police from different provinces fighting for jurisdiction on checking COVID19. It escalate[d] into a mass riot…”

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief