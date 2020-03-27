 Movie screens in China go dark amid coronavirus. Again. - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Movie screens in China go dark amid coronavirus. Again.

Society

Are movie theaters in China an unofficial indication of the country’s success at eradicating the COVID-19 outbreak? Per the Hollywood Reporter:

Over 600 movie theaters across China were given the green light to reopen their doors over the past week, but Beijing’s Film Bureau put out a notice late Friday ordering all theaters to go back into shutdown.

No official explanation for the sudden reversal was provided. Industry insiders instantly began speculating that the government was worried about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

The decision was another major blow to the already-fragile movie business in China. Back in January, China’s film regulators ordered nearly 70,000 screens in around 10,000 venues to shutter, while a slew of local film releases were postponed indefinitely. As of the end of February, analysts estimated that Chinese box offices lost roughly $2 billion over the first two month of this year.

Prior to the news of reshuttering, there was a ray of light for the industry. Last week, as the number of new infections showed signs of abating, about 500 cinemas across China — which were mostly in Xinjiang and other far-flung provinces such as Inner Mongolia and Qinghai — were given permission to reopen.

Earlier in the week, China Film Group, the country’s dominant state-owned distributor, unveiled a plan to let theaters to screen past blockbusters to entice audiences back into seats. The list included domestic hits such as Wolf Warrior 2 and The Wandering Earth, as well as foreign titles such as the Harry Potter franchise and the Avengers movies.

On Thursday, local authorities in Shanghai announced that more than 200 movie theaters would resume operation over the weekend, making the city the first tier 1 metropolis to restart its moviegoing business. In addition to the announcement, the local government also imposed a number of strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including requiring customers to present their health QR codes, to have their temperatures checked, and to keep a safe distance between seats.

Given the steady, cautious steps taken by the authorities, the abrupt reshuttering struck many movie professionals and industry observers as a bad omen. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, an executive at a major movie theater firm said, “This second closure will not be a one- or two-week issue. They are going to be even more cautious when they attempt to reopen again — and this will set us back a long time.”

The sudden reversal of policy also fueled public concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections. Yesterday, in order to slow the spike in imported cases, China introduced a temporary ban on all foreign visitors, even if they have visas or residence permits. Commenting on the latest shutdown, an internet user wrote (in Chinese), “This is a signal. The situation has become dire again. Be careful and vigilant.”

    Share
    Comic series: The quarantined dogs of Wuhan Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Pornhub bans Chinese word for ‘rape’ after online campaign on Weibo

    Jiayun Feng March 26, 2020

    Preparing for China’s national college entrance exam under the shadow of COVID-19

    Priscilla Zhu March 26, 2020

    ‘I want no smoke with the Chinese’: Cardi B wins fans in China with coronavirus rants

    Jiayun Feng March 26, 2020

    Chinese scientists in America face special scrutiny. Why?

    Luz Ding March 25, 2020

    Stargazing Before the Apocalypse

    Yangyang Cheng March 25, 2020

    COVID-19 fuels domestic violence in China

    Jiayun Feng March 24, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.