Updates on border closures, customs holdups, etc.

If you’re still in the business of moving goods or people around the world, here is a list of useful links about international transport and freight, border crossings, and customs procedures around the COVID-19-stricken world:
- European Commission updates on ‘mobility measures’
- International Road Transport Union flash info page on roads and borders etc.
- International Transport Forum updates on road transport
- United Nations Economic and Social Commission information on border crossings
- World Customs Organization updates on temporary export controls etc.
- World Health Organization COVID-19 page
- World Trade Organization COVID-19 page
—Jeremy Goldkorn
