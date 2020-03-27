Week in Review: Friday, March 27, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- Chinese diplomats and Trump appear to have de-escalated their COVID-19 rhetorical blame game. Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Cuī Tiānkǎi 崔天凯 labeled conspiracy theories about COVID-19 originating within a U.S. military lab as “crazy,” and even Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 appears to have taken a break from tweeting out such theories. Trump also seems to have backtracked on his use of the phrase “Chinese virus” in a pair of tweets that emphasized the need to “totally protect our Asian American community.”
- Despite Trump’s backtracking, the G7 countries were reportedly unable to agree on a joint statement about COVID-19 because of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s insistence that the statement use the term “Wuhan virus.” The Trump administration has also been urging the UN Security Council to acknowledge the Chinese origins of the COVID-19 virus, resulting in a stalemate as the global body seeks to come up with a response to the pandemic.
- Many in Europe are feeling uneasy about China’s “mask diplomacy,” with the European Union’s head diplomat issuing caution over China’s “politics of generosity” and its potential to sew discontent in the region. Meanwhile, Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vučić, was seen kissing the P.R.C. flag following the arrival of Chinese medical supplies and experts in the country.
- Social monitoring and control has intensified in the past week with mandatory quarantine requirements for all who return from abroad in an attempt to stave off a second wave of infections.
- A British man who returned to Shanghai after traveling abroad and refused to go to a government-approved quarantine facility came under intense fire after the local government made an exception for him — asking his wife and toddler to leave their apartment so that he could stay at home.
- China has also temporarily banned foreigners, including those with residence permits, from entering the country. While this may be a sensible move, it’s hard to forget China’s lashing out at other countries for issuing similar travel restrictions in recent months.
- China officially began loosening its lockdown on Hubei Province on March 25. But the province’s capital, Wuhan, will not begin lifting its outbound traffic controls until April 8. This comes despite reports of dozens of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases that are not reflected in official numbers.
- China’s GDP may contract by a historic 10% to 11% in Q1, according to a new report by the China Beige Book, which also notes that any recovery also hinges on factors beyond the government’s control.
- Rapper Cardi B is rapidly developing a fan base in China with her coronavirus commentary, in which she has praised China’s response to the outbreak and called out xenophobia against Chinese people in the U.S.
- The personal data of 538 million Weibo users was reportedly for sale online for a mere $238 on the dark web. While nobody appeared to have purchased the data, the massive breach prompted a public outcry and China’s technology regulator has ordered Weibo to improve its data security.
- Pornhub has banned the Chinese words for “rape” (强奸 qiángjiān), “gang rape” (轮奸 lúnjiān), and “drug-facilitated rape” (迷奸 míjiān) after a Weibo campaign accused the website of allowing videos of rape and sexual abuse to be uploaded and making the content easily accessible to Chinese-speaking users.
- China’s high-school seniors are preparing for the gāokǎo 高考, China’s all-important national college entrance exam, in the most extraordinary of circumstances.
