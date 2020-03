SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Pornhub has banned the Chinese words for “rape” (强奸 qiángjiān), “gang rape” (轮奸 lúnjiān), and “drug-facilitated rape” (迷奸 míjiān) after a Weibo campaign accused the website of allowing videos of rape and sexual abuse to be uploaded and making the content easily accessible to Chinese-speaking users.

Pornhub is blocked by China’s Great Firewall, so these users must be using virtual private networks (VPNs) to “jump over the wall” (翻墙 fān qiáng).