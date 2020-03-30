 Basketball and hip-hop diplomacy in the age of souring U.S.-China ties and COVID-19 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Basketball and hip-hop diplomacy in the age of souring U.S.-China ties and COVID-19

Newsletter

american

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Tensions between the U.S. and China may be at an all-time high, but sports and pop culture remain an important bridge between the people of both countries:  

Stephon Marbury, former NBA star and native of Brooklyn, New York, is currently the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters, a Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) team. He became a household name in China from 2010 to 2018, when he played for and led the Beijing Ducks to three CBA championships.

He is now trying to procure face masks in China to supply to hospitals in his home state. The New York Post says that “he’s made arrangements with a mask supplier in China willing to sell New York 10 million masks ‘at cost’ for $2.75 each — well below the roughly $7.50 that N95 retailers have been quoting the state.”

For more sports news from China, please see SupChina’s weekly roundup of all sports Chinese.

Rapper Cardi B is developing a large fan base in China with her coronavirus commentary, in which she has praised China’s response to the outbreak and called out xenophobia against Chinese people in the U.S.  

In an Instagram Live session on March 21, the chart-topping artist goes on a rant about what she admires the most about China’s approach to the virus.

Y’all seen that [in] Wuhan, China right now, the coronavirus cases is going lower. But that’s because when they quarantined people… They were knocking on each door, taking people’s temperature and everybody that had the coronavirus, they were like doing strict quarantine on them. While we’re quarantining at home, what is the [U.S.] government doing?

See SupChina for details on this story.

    Share
    Preparing for the most important test of their lives during a pandemic Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Trump and Beijing de-escalate rhetoric, but the blame game is not over

    The editors March 30, 2020

    China closes all movie theaters, reversing trend of reopening

    The editors March 30, 2020

    Preparing for the most important test of their lives during a pandemic

    The editors March 30, 2020

    American porn site removes Chinese keywords after user campaign in China, where it is censored

    The editors March 30, 2020

    China bars foreigners from entry

    Jeremy Goldkorn March 26, 2020

    Europe stuck in uncomfortable middle between ‘America first’ and China’s ‘mask diplomacy’

    Lucas Niewenhuis March 25, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.