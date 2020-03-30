 Editor's note for Monday, March 30, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Monday, March 30, 2020

Dear Access member,

We have launched a fundraiser to help U.S. hospital workers who are short on personal protective equipment such as face masks. More than 200 U.S. cities have reported such shortages and are seeking donations.

We have already raised nearly $11,000 from over 60 donors. Our goal is $25,000 and we will match all donations 1:1 through our non-profit arm. Please help us get to $25,000 — every single dollar will go towards personal protective equipment for frontline medical workers, and we will deliver the equipment using our own vehicles. No markup, no overhead, 100% of your donations will reach people in need. We’ll document everything transparently and show you the receipts when the goods are delivered.

Here is our donate page.

Here is a really slick piece of propaganda from the People Daily’s WeChat account: A scrolling comic illustrating China’s fight against the COVID-19 (in Chinese, and best viewed on a  mobile phone or tablet.) Notice how immediately after someone starts getting sick from the new virus — literally the next frame in the comic — famous epidemiologist Zhōng Nánshān 钟南山 confirms human-to-human transmission. This is not what happened.  

Our word of the day is asymptomatic (无症状 wú zhèngzhuàng).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Asymptomatic cases in China get more attention from authorities (but not enough to officially count) Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

