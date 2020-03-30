Video: The cultural blend that is Hong Kong rapper, Dough-Boy

We sit down with Hong Kong based producer and rapper Dough-boy and discuss Hong Kong and mainland hip-hop. He talks over how his origins affect his music and how he struggles to incorporate traditional Chinese music as well as his experiences performing globally. We also surprise him with a few traditional instruments and teach him how to play a few notes!
Video: The cultural blend that is Hong Kong rapper, Dough-BoyThe editorsMarch 30, 2020
