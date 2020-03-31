 Editor's note for Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

A small but important clarification, pointed out to us by Steve Orlins: A SCMP article we linked to yesterday was headlined, ‘No evidence’ asymptomatic carriers spread coronavirus, Chinese health official claims, referring to comments by Chinese CDC official Lú Jīnxīng 卢金星.

Lu’s complete answer in the original CCTV transcript (in Chinese) makes clear he admits that in general, asymptomatic coronavirus patients can be infectious. What he said there is “no evidence” of, rather, is that any one individual with a positive COVID-19 test but no symptoms is infectious:

In a large number of samples we have done, there are indeed individuals with a relatively long detoxification cycle. As for individuals, whether they are infectious or not, we have not yet done detailed research and have no direct data to prove that they are infectious, but all in all, there are some potential risks.

As we also pointed out yesterday, a recent Chinese study has already indicated there is no significant difference in infectiousness between symptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus cases. See also the top story below: China has begun to report at least some of its asymptomatic cases, and will do so regularly starting April 1.

Our word of the day, for no particular reason, is carpe diem (只爭朝夕 zhǐ zhēng zhāo xī).

Feedback! It’s been a while since I have asked you for comments on this newsletter. How are we doing? Are we giving you the information you need? Do you like our website, our podcasts, our videos, and our (now online only!) events? Let me know by replying to this email.

Thank you for your support, and may I wish you excellent health and clean hands!

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    China begins to report asymptomatic coronavirus cases Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

