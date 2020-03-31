Editor’s note for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Dear Access member,

A small but important clarification, pointed out to us by Steve Orlins: A SCMP article we linked to yesterday was headlined, ‘No evidence’ asymptomatic carriers spread coronavirus, Chinese health official claims, referring to comments by Chinese CDC official Lú Jīnxīng 卢金星.

Lu’s complete answer in the original CCTV transcript (in Chinese) makes clear he admits that in general, asymptomatic coronavirus patients can be infectious. What he said there is “no evidence” of, rather, is that any one individual with a positive COVID-19 test but no symptoms is infectious:

In a large number of samples we have done, there are indeed individuals with a relatively long detoxification cycle. As for individuals, whether they are infectious or not, we have not yet done detailed research and have no direct data to prove that they are infectious, but all in all, there are some potential risks.

As we also pointed out yesterday, a recent Chinese study has already indicated there is no significant difference in infectiousness between symptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus cases. See also the top story below: China has begun to report at least some of its asymptomatic cases, and will do so regularly starting April 1.

